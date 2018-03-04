Pro-Unity Spaniards March with Facetious Movement in Barcelona

Thousands of Spaniards for unity marched Sunday in Barcelona in support of a grassroots group that mocks Catalonia's separatist movement.



The group, "Platform for Tabarnia," facetiously calls for the secession of the cities of Barcelona and Tarragona from Catalonia - allowing them to remain in Spain as the rest of Catalonia calls for secession.



Under the slogan "the joke is over — long live Tabarnia," as many as 15,000 pro-unity Spaniards waving flags of Spain and the fictitious Tabarnia took to Barcelona streets.



The group also employs the slogan, "Barcelona is not Catalonia," a twist on the state's secessionist slogan, "Catalonia is not Spain."



Political unrest has rocked Catalonia since it unsuccessfully tried to secede from Spain in September.Independence parties maintained a slim majority in the state following December elections, but leader Carles Puigdemont is exiled in Brussels, while other former leaders are in jail.