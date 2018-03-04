Accessibility links

Pro-Unity Spaniards March with Facetious Movement in Barcelona

Pro-Spanish demonstrators protest in center of Barcelona, Spain, March 4, 2018. Thousands of Spaniards are joining a rally in Barcelona called by a grassroots group that uses humor to mock against Catalonia's separatist push.

Thousands of Spaniards for unity marched Sunday in Barcelona in support of a grassroots group that mocks Catalonia's separatist movement.

The group, "Platform for Tabarnia," facetiously calls for the secession of the cities of Barcelona and Tarragona from Catalonia - allowing them to remain in Spain as the rest of Catalonia calls for secession.

Under the slogan "the joke is over — long live Tabarnia," as many as 15,000 pro-unity Spaniards waving flags of Spain and the fictitious Tabarnia took to Barcelona streets.

The group also employs the slogan, "Barcelona is not Catalonia," a twist on the state's secessionist slogan, "Catalonia is not Spain."

Political unrest has rocked Catalonia since it unsuccessfully tried to secede from Spain in September.Independence parties maintained a slim majority in the state following December elections, but leader Carles Puigdemont is exiled in Brussels, while other former leaders are in jail.

