Protester Sentenced to Nearly 6 Years for Promoting Hong Kong’s Independence from China

A Hong Kong activist, nicknamed “Captain America 2.0” for carrying the fictional superhero’s shield at pro-democracy demonstrations, was sentenced Thursday to nearly six years in prison for promoting Hong Kong’s independence from China.

Food delivery driver Ma Chun-man was convicted last month of inciting secession by chanting slogans, doing media interviews and displaying signs.

Ma was sentenced to five years and nine months under a law that China imposed in June 2020, generally ending the largest and longest-running pro-democracy protests since the former British colony returned to Chinese rule in 1997.

Amnesty International called Ma’s sentence “outrageous” and said limits on free speech in Hong Kong are “dangerously disproportionate.”

Under the law, anything Beijing sees as secession, terrorism, subversion and collusion with foreign forces are punishable with maximum life sentences.

China insists all rights and liberties remain intact, maintaining the law was needed to bolster national security and end violence it says was provoked by external forces.

District Judge Stanley Chan, who convicted Ma, defended the sentence, even though Ma’s actions were non-violent.

“The defendant was incited by some politician, and he eventually became an instigator himself,” Chan said. “In this context, it's hard to guarantee there won't be other Ma Chun-mans.”

Ma pleaded not guilty and said in a letter to the court, “I am not ashamed or regretful of what I have done.” He said he was inspired by pro-democracy protests last April.

One of Ma’s lawyers said he was unsure if Ma would appeal.

Some information in this report comes from AFP and Reuters.