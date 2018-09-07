Accessibility links

logo-print
Languages
Previous Next
Breaking News
Middle East

Protesters in Basra Set Fire to Iranian Consulate

  • VOA News
Protesters raise the Iraqi flag at the gate of the Iranian consulate building before storming and burning it in Basra, 340 miles (550 km) southeast of Baghdad, Iraq, Sept. 7, 2018.

See comments

BASRA/IRBIL, IRAQ — 

Hundreds of protesters stormed the Iranian consulate in Basra, Iraq, setting fire to it and chanting "Iran out, Iran out, free Iraq, free Iraq."

Various sources say many residents of the predominantly Shi'ite city accuse political parties backed by Iran of interfering in Iraqi politics.

Protesters storm and burn the Iranian consulate building in Basra, 340 miles (550 km) southeast of Baghdad, Iraq, Sept. 7, 2018.
Protesters storm and burn the Iranian consulate building in Basra, 340 miles (550 km) southeast of Baghdad, Iraq, Sept. 7, 2018.

Arab media report that Iran closed its Shalamja border crossing with Iraq after the attack and urged its citizens to leave Basra immediately.

Local officials say at least nine people died this week since protests began over poor public services, unemployment, and corruption. The French news agency AFP reports the protests were sparked by the hospitalization of some 30,000 people who drank polluted water in Basra.

The Iraqi interior ministry imposed a curfew in Basra and the parliament has called for an emergency session on Saturday to discuss the unrest.

Protesters try to storm the governor's building during protests demanding better public services and jobs, Sept. 4, 2018, in Basra, 340 miles (550 kilometers) southeast of Baghdad, Iraq.
Protesters try to storm the governor's building during protests demanding better public services and jobs, Sept. 4, 2018, in Basra, 340 miles (550 kilometers) southeast of Baghdad, Iraq.

The head of Basra security, Gen. Jamil al Shammari, insisted Thursday his men are not trying to attack protesters, but said it was imperative to protect strategic government installations.

Shammari said the protests have not been peaceful and have been infiltrated by groups trying to cause violence. He said his men were stunned by protesters throwing grenades, setting fire to army vehicles and government buildings, and trying to assassinate people.

Your opinion

Show comments

Related

The Day in Photos

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG