Protesters in Basra Set Fire to Iranian Consulate

Hundreds of protesters stormed the Iranian consulate in Basra, Iraq, setting fire to it and chanting "Iran out, Iran out, free Iraq, free Iraq."



Various sources say many residents of the predominantly Shi'ite city accuse political parties backed by Iran of interfering in Iraqi politics.

Arab media report that Iran closed its Shalamja border crossing with Iraq after the attack and urged its citizens to leave Basra immediately.



Local officials say at least nine people died this week since protests began over poor public services, unemployment, and corruption. The French news agency AFP reports the protests were sparked by the hospitalization of some 30,000 people who drank polluted water in Basra.

The Iraqi interior ministry imposed a curfew in Basra and the parliament has called for an emergency session on Saturday to discuss the unrest.

The head of Basra security, Gen. Jamil al Shammari, insisted Thursday his men are not trying to attack protesters, but said it was imperative to protect strategic government installations.



Shammari said the protests have not been peaceful and have been infiltrated by groups trying to cause violence. He said his men were stunned by protesters throwing grenades, setting fire to army vehicles and government buildings, and trying to assassinate people.