Protesters in Brazil Destroy Government Buildings

Brazilian officials say they have arrested at least 200 supporters of former President Jair Bolsonaro who ransacked the Supreme Court, Congress and the presidential palace in Brasilia on Sunday.

Thousands of demonstrators swarmed the buildings. Video of the assault on the government properties show the protesters smashing windows, climbing roofs and other destructive activities. The Associated Press reported that the buildings’ interiors were left in states of ruin.

Brazilian authorities said they intend to hold the protestors accountable and will inspect the building for fingerprints and will look at images taken during the destruction.

Justice minister Flavio Dino said the government also will seek to find out who paid for the several hundred buses that transported the rioters to Brasilia.

Bolsonaro’s supporters want him reinstated and have called for the military to stage a coup. He lost the recent presidential election to former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva who was sworn into office a week ago.

Balsonaro left Brazil before Lula’s inauguration and has been staying in Orlando in the southern U.S. state of Florida.

The protesters’ invasion of the Brazilian government buildings echoed the January 6, 2021 insurrection at the Capitol in Washington. However, unlike Washington, where lawmakers were in session on January 6, the buildings in Brasilia were largely vacant.

A strong police or military presence was also absent despite advance warnings that Bolsonaro’s supporters planned to descend on the buildings.

There is no precedent for what they did, and these people need to be punished,” Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said Sunday.

U.S. President Joe Biden said the riots in Brazil were “outrageous.”

Jake Sullivan, Biden’s national security adviser, posted on Twitter that the U.S. “condemns any effort to undermine democracy in Brazil.”

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopex Obrador said, “The coup attempt by the Brazilian conservatives urged on by the leadership of oligarchic power, their spokespersons and fanatics, is reprehensible and undemocratic. Lula is not alone, he has the support of the progressive forces of his country, Mexico, the American continent and the world.”

“The violent attacks on democratic institutions are an attack on democracy that cannot be tolerated,” German Chancellor Olaf Scholz posted on Twitter. He said that Germany stands behind Brazil's current president.