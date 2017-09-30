Protesters March Through Washington Streets for Racial Justice

Activists with the March for Racial Justice and the March for Black Women took to the streets Saturday in Washington to protest what they called "racist policing practices" in America.

The two groups held individual rallies in the nation's capital and then converged before marching together to the Justice Department building and the National Mall.

Videos of the march posted on social media showed the protest group marching down Pennsylvania Avenue, past the Capitol, while chanting, "No justice, no peace" and "If we don't get it, shut it down."

The protest march spanned several blocks as activists moved through the city before reaching their final destination on the mall.

Organizers of the two marches planned the events on September 30 to mark the anniversary of the Elaine Massacre of 1919, in which 200 black people were killed by law enforcement officers and citizens in Arkansas.

Farah Tanis, who planned the March for Black Women, told The Washington Post she came up with the idea because she felt black women weren't properly celebrated during the large Women's March on Washington following President Donald Trump's inauguration.

"I said to myself that there will not be another March for Racial Injustice that does not truly center on black women and their issues," she told the newspaper.

On its website, the March for Racial Justice said its mission was to "harness the national unrest and dissatisfaction with racial injustice into a national mobilization" aimed at promoting racial equity.

"Over the past few years, the movement against racist policing tactics and police killings has transformed the U.S. political terrain and brought much-needed attention to police brutality that is endemic in the U.S.," the group said in a statement.