Protesters Stone Haitian President's Home, Battle Police

Protesters stoned the Haitian president's home and clashed with police Saturday, leaving at least one demonstrator dead in the third straight day of demonstrations against economic mismanagement and corruption.



Organizers pledged more protests for Sunday, increasing pressure on President Jovenel Moise, who is calling for negotiations with his opposition.



A crowd of thousands protested in downtown Port-au-Prince, and an Associated Press journalist saw at least one fatally shot, apparently by nearby police. Protesters in the Petionville neighborhood blocked the road to Moise's house and stoned his property after guards protecting a Moise ally hit a woman's car and beat her near the president's house.



Protesters are angry about skyrocketing inflation and the government's failure to prosecute embezzlement from a multibillion-dollar Venezuelan program that sent discounted oil to Haiti.