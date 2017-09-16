Protests Against Officer's Acquittal Enter Second Day in St. Louis

Protests gathered in St. Louis, Missouri, for a second day Saturday, sparked by the acquittal of a white police officer charged with murder in the death of a black man.

Several hundred people walked through two malls in a suburban area of the city. Protesters shouted, "Black lives matter," and "It is our duty to fight for our freedom," as they marched in a mostly peaceful demonstration.

The band U2 also announced Saturday morning that it was canceling a concert, planned for Saturday night in St. Louis. The musicians said they did not think city police would be able to adequately protect the event.

Friday's protests began after the acquittal of Jason Stockley, a former St. Louis police officer, who had been charged with the fatal shooting of Anthony Lamar Smith after a car chase in December 2011. Prosecutors also alleged Stockley had planted a gun on Smith's body. Prosecutors said the gun had only Stockley's DNA on it.

Police said 23 people were arrested and nine police were injured in skirmishes with protesters.

Mayor's statement

Mayor Lyda Krewson released a statement early Friday urging compassion, despite differing opinions on the acquittal. "We are all St. Louisans. We rise and fall together," she said.

Protests started peacefully on Friday, with hundreds gathering in the streets of St. Louis holding signs and chanting, "No justice, no peace." Some made their way to police headquarters, calling for police resignations.

By the end of the night, demonstrators had broken a window and splashed paint on the mayor's home, prompting police in riot gear to move the protesters away from the residence.

"We are saddened [about the acquittal], we are frustrated," St. Louis Alderman John Collins-Muhammad told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. "Until black people in this city get justice, until we get a seat at the table, there will be no peace in this city."

Damone Smith, a 52-year-old electrician, told the newspaper, "I think the verdict is disgusting."

"Time and time again, African-American men are killed by police and nobody is held accountable," he said.

Brown shooting

Racial tension in the area is not new. One of the suburbs of St. Louis is Ferguson, Missouri, where two weeks of protests began in August 2014 with the shooting death of Michael Brown, an 18-year-old black man, by a white police officer.

That November, the decision not to indict the police officer sparked another week of protests, and the anniversary of the shooting in 2015 was the occasion of a third protest.

Brown's father told a St. Louis television station after Friday's verdict, "You all know this ain't right and you all continue to do this to us. Like we don't mean nothing, like we're rats, trash, dogs in the streets. ... My people are tired of this."

The earlier incidents in Missouri were followed by police shootings and protests in a number of American cities, among them Baltimore, Maryland; Charlotte, North Carolina; St. Paul, Minnesota; and Baton Rouge, Louisiana.