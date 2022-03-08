Proud Boys Leader Charged With Conspiracy Over Jan. 6

The former leader of the far-right Proud Boys group was arrested and charged Tuesday for his alleged role in the January 6 Capitol riot.

Henry "Enrique" Tarrio wasn’t present at the riot, but the U.S. Justice Department says he was involved in the conspiracy to stop Congress from certifying results of the 2020 U.S. presidential election.

"Although Tarrio is not accused of physically taking part in the breach of the Capitol, the indictment alleges that he led the advance planning and remained in contact with other members of the Proud Boys during their breach of the Capitol," the Justice Department said in a statement.

Tarrio, 38, had been arrested two days before January 6 for vandalizing a Black Lives Matter banner at a historic African American church. He was found guilty and served five months in jail.

More than three dozen Proud Boys members have been arrested and charged for their roles on January 6. Eleven members of another group, the Oath Keepers, have also been charged.

Around 775 people have also been arrested for their roles.

Tarrio is scheduled to appear at a federal court Tuesday afternoon in Florida.

Some information in this report comes from The Associated Press and Reuters.