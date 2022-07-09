Public Must Be 2.5 Meters Away When Filming Police in Arizona

A new Arizona law restricts how close the public can be when filming police activity.

Republican Governor Doug Ducey signed the law this week making it illegal in Arizona for a person to videotape police officers, without the officer’s permission, if within 2.5 meters of the officer.

The law goes into effect at a time when many police departments are looking to have more transparency around their activities.

Police departments around the country have come under scrutiny for using excessive force, a practice that is disproportionately directed at people of color.

The Phoenix, Arizona, police department is under investigation by the U.S. Justice Department for its use of excessive force, particularly with Black people and Native Americans.

The new Arizona restriction would also apply to news photographers.

The National Press Photographers Association has written a letter opposing the new law.