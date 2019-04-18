Publishers Scramble to Release Mueller Report Books

For those who are not satisfied with curling up with an online version of the Mueller report, publishers are rushing to provide paper versions of the special prosecutor's findings on Russian involvement in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

Scribner, Melville House and Skyhorse are among publishers planning to have paperbacks out before the end of the month. Barnes & Noble will have a free downloadable version available for its Nook e-reader, and Amazon-owned Audible Inc. will provide a free audiobook.

But that will not deter people from spending money on print versions. About two hours after a redacted report was released to the Congress and public on Thursday, the Skyhorse and Scribner versions were in Amazon's top 100. Melville House ranked No. 324.

The Skyhorse version, available for $9.20, will include an introduction by attorney and frequent Trump defender Alan Dershowitz.

Scribner is working with The Washington Post to publish a 700-page book with analysis by the Post's Pulitzer Prize-winning staff. It will sell for $10.50.

The Melville House paperback is available for $7.40.

Government reports are often highly anticipated publications, such as the Warren Commission study of former President John F. Kennedy's assassination and the 9/11 Commission Report. They become best sellers. The 9/11 report was even nominated for a National Book Award.