Punishing Heatwave Bakes Iraqis in Baghdad This Summer 

Iraqis in Baghdad are baking in brutal heat as a scorching heatwave regularly pushes the temperature above 50 degrees Celsius during the day.

Baghdad resident Mohammed Saddam said he was struggling to cope with the hot weather while out shopping, speaking as he wiped the sweat off his face.

"Every single hour, I have to drink water. Every hour. I even didn’t finish shopping and I am going back home now," he said.

Those who have no option but to go to the street for shopping or working, are trying to drink a lot of water and juice to help them cool down in the summer swelter.

"The weather is hot and people need drinks, so it is time for juice," said street vendor Marwan Ammar as he sold iced juice to thirsty Baghdad residents.

With scorching temperatures likely to continue for some time, most construction workers have changed their shift to work at night only.

Other workers continue to work in the daylight dealing with the heat.

"We must work in this weather because we have families, and they have needs. So, we have no other choice as this is our only source of income," said Ahmad Ali, a blacksmith.

Iraq is known for its extremely hot summers, but a crippling water shortage for the past few years has made dealing with the heat even harder.

With record temperatures all over the world, scientists say there is a chance that 2023 will go down as the hottest year since record-keeping began in the mid-19th century.

At the same time, many parts of the globe are seeing heavy rains and are hit by floods.