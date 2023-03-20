Punjab Suspends Internet Service as Police Look for Radical Sikh

Police in India’s Punjab State are continuing to look for Amritpal Singh, a leader of the Khalistan movement that supports the establishment of a separate Sikh homeland.

Punjab’s government has turned off all internet service until Tuesday as the police look for the radical Sikh.

The police engaged in a car chase with Singh Sunday, but he was able to elude them.

Police have arrested 112 of his supporters.

Authorities have been looking for Singh since Saturday, weeks after his supporters overtook a police station, demanding the release of an aide.