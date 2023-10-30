Student Union
Purdue University Marks Record International Student Class
Purdue University Fort Wayne has enrolled 182 international students from 22 countries, making it its largest group of first-year international students ever.
Inside Indiana Business has the story. (October 2023)
EducationUSA Offers Services for International Students
U.S. News & World Report takes a look at EducationUSA, a network of advising centers supported to the U.S. State Department. Its mission is to help students who want to study in the U.S.
According to the story, EducationUSA has some 430 advising centers in more than 175 countries and territories. The centers can help students find the best school for them and help with the admission process. Read the full story here. (October 2023)
Getting a US Student Visa: Here's How
Kharbarhub.com, a news site from Nepal, walks international students through the process of getting a U.S. student visa in this article.
It includes information about applying and interviewing for a visa. Read the full story here. (October 2023)
Can Digital Learning Save Higher Ed?
As colleges become battlegrounds for U.S. politics, and face declining enrollments, educators are worried that they have lost the American public’s trust. One way to fix this might be to expand access to online degrees.
Michael D. Smith, a professor at Carnegie Mellon University, argues that academics should embrace digitization as a means of saving the institutions they work for.
Read his take in the Chronicle of Higher Education. (October 2023)
Amid War in the Middle East, Tensions Grow on US Campuses
Student activists in the U.S. have long championed both the Israeli and Palestinian causes.
Amid the war between Israel and Hamas, many students report feeling threatened for their opinions. Activists claim to have been doxed (when your identity is unwillingly leaked to the public) and threatened online.
Douglas Belkin and Melissa Korn speak to students affected for the Wall Street Journal. (October 2023)