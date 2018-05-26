Accessibility links

Languages
Previous Next
Breaking News
Europe

Putin, Abe Discuss Kuril Islands, WWII Treaty

  • Associated Press
Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe shake hands before an opening ceremony of the cross-cultural year of Russia and Japan at the Bolshoi Theater in Moscow, Russia, May 26, 2018.
MOSCOW — 

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe met in Moscow on Saturday for talks on such matters as resolving a dispute over four Pacific islands and eventually signing a peace treaty.

Abe has been pushing for a way forward in the dispute that centers on the four most southern of the Kuril Islands, which Japan calls the Northern Territories.

The Soviet Union took the islands in the closing days of World War II. The dispute has kept the two countries from signing a peace treaty formally ending World War II hostilities.

Japan is seeking to implement joint business projects on the Kuril Islands as a way to gain momentum to resolve the dispute.

Russian Women's Olympic figure skating gold medalist Alina Zagitova holds an Akita puppy named Masaru presented by Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, in Moscow, Russia, May 26, 2018. Abe is in Russia for talks with President Vladimir Putin in hopes of making progress on joint economic projects on disputed islands as a step toward resolving a decades-old territorial row.
Russian Women's Olympic figure skating gold medalist Alina Zagitova holds an Akita puppy named Masaru presented by Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, in Moscow, Russia, May 26, 2018. Abe is in Russia for talks with President Vladimir Putin in hopes of making progress on joint economic projects on disputed islands as a step toward resolving a decades-old territorial row.

"The Japanese and the Russians will be able to reap the fruits of the joint work on the islands,'' Abe said. "If we cooperate, we can achieve great results that bring mutual benefit.''

Putin said after the meeting that a Japanese business delegation would visit the islands this year.

The Day in Photos

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG