Putin Hails Russia’s Broad Ties With China

Russian President Vladimir Putin hailed his country’s broad ties with China on Sunday, including military cooperation, as he met with Chinese Defense Minister Li Shangfu in Moscow.

"Development of relations between our two nations is going well in all areas -- in the economy, social, cultural and educational sectors, and in military departments," Putin said in opening remarks.

The Kremlin posted footage of the meeting showing Putin shaking hands with Li and then sitting down at a table. Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu was also present.

Beijing had announced Li's visit to Moscow last week, saying he would meet defense officials, but made no mention of a meeting with Putin. Chinese President Xi Jinping met Putin in Moscow last month.

The two countries have strengthened their ties since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last year. China has officially claimed neutrality on Moscow’s invasion but at the same time Russia and China have declared they have a “no-limits” partnership.

China has offered a peace plan to end the fighting in Ukraine, but it does not call for Russia to withdraw its troops, as demanded by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy before peace talks can occur.

China has often denied sending military equipment to Russia, but a Kyiv official said last Friday that Ukrainian forces are finding a growing number of components from China in Russian weapons used in Ukraine.