Putin's Claim is False: Russia Sends Conscripts Directly Into Combat in Ukraine

Officially, conscript units are intended for rear support and security roles while only professional units are supposed to serve on the front lines.

The Russian Defense Ministry said the mobilization target was met by November, but Putin allowed the processing of military personnel to continue, allegedly in consultation with the state’s legal counsel.

Putin has consistently denied that untrained personnel would participate in the special military operation. “I will talk with lawyers [about] whether it is necessary to declare by decree that it (partial mobilization) is completed,” he said. “But it is completed...”

RBC.ru reported that Putin also "clarified" that nearly 260,000 Russian servicemen drafted into the army through the mobilization are not participating in hostilities, but are being trained.

However, Siberian news media reports proved the information in the RBC article was false at the time of its publication. Several Russian conscripts were reportedly killed in Ukraine just 10 days after they were mobilized.

“Among the dead are 40-year-old Kodinets Yevgeny Dorofeev, 42-year-old resident of the village of Khrebtovoy, Alexei Shchukin, and 32-year-old Artem Smirnov from the village of Zaledeyevo,” Ngs24.ru reported on October 14, 2022.