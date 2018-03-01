Putin: Russia Has Tested New Nuclear Weapons

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday his military has tested several new nuclear weapons, including a cruise missile he said has an unlimited range and can bypass any missile defense system.

He spoke to lawmakers in a state-of-the-nation address ahead of the country's March 18 election. Putin is serving his third term as president and is widely expected to win another six years in office.

In addition to the cruise missile, Putin said Russia has tested a new intercontinental ballistic missile with a longer range and higher number of payloads than its predecessor.

The Russian leader also set a goal of cutting Russia's poverty rate in half during his anticipated next term and highlighted the need for technological advances in order to drive development.

Other priorities he outlined included improvements in health care and infrastructure.