Accessibility links

Languages
Previous Next
Breaking News
Arts & Entertainment

In Photos: Pyeongchang Olympics Closing Ceremony

South Korea brought the curtain down on its "Peace Games" on Sunday, with winter sports athletes dancing and singing together at a vibrant closing ceremony.
Show more
Fireworks explode over the Olympic flame during the closing ceremony of the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Feb. 25, 2018.
1 Fireworks explode over the Olympic flame during the closing ceremony of the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Feb. 25, 2018.
Chen Jining, mayor of Beijing, waves the Olympic flag during the closing ceremony of the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, Feb. 25, 2018.
2 Chen Jining, mayor of Beijing, waves the Olympic flag during the closing ceremony of the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, Feb. 25, 2018.
Performers carry lights during the closing ceremony of the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, Feb. 25, 2018.
3 Performers carry lights during the closing ceremony of the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, Feb. 25, 2018.
Performers dance during the closing ceremony of the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, Feb. 25, 2018.
4 Performers dance during the closing ceremony of the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, Feb. 25, 2018.

Load more

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG