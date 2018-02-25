Accessibility links
Skip to main content
Skip to main Navigation
Skip to Search
Languages
Search
Search
Listen
Watch
Home
World
U.S. & The Americas
Africa
Asia
Europe
Middle East
Editor's Picks
Technology
Science & Health
US Politics
South China Sea
@VOA STUDENTU
STUDENT U HOME
STUDENT U ACADEMICS
STUDENT U ADMISSIONS
STUDENT U IMMIGRATION
STUDENT U SCHOLARSHIPS
STUDENT U FITTING IN
SU ED:USA
Login / Register
More
VOA English TV
Latest show
Upcoming
11:30 - 11:59
Africa 54
More TV
OUR BROADCAST PROGRAMS
VOA Global English
VOA Global English
Listen live
15:00 - 16:00
LIVE
Music Time in Africa
Upcoming
16:00 - 16:05
VOA Newscasts
16:05 - 16:30
Country Hits USA
16:30 - 17:00
Country Hits USA
VOA Africa
VOA Africa
Listen live
15:00 - 16:00
LIVE
Music Time in Africa
Upcoming
16:00 - 16:05
VOA Newscasts
17:00 - 17:05
VOA Newscasts
18:00 - 18:05
VOA Newscasts
VOA1 – The Hits
VOA1 – The Hits
Latest program
Upcoming
05:05 - 05:30
Soul Lounge
05:30 - 06:00
Soul Lounge
10:05 - 11:00
Border Crossings
VOA Newscasts
VOA Newscasts
Latest program
VOA Newscasts
Upcoming
16:00 - 16:04
VOA Newscasts
17:00 - 17:04
VOA Newscasts
18:00 - 18:04
VOA Newscasts
More radio
Latest Newscast
OUR BROADCAST PROGRAMS
Radio Schedule
Search
Search
Previous
Next
Breaking News
Previous
Next
Live
VOA Global English
VOA Africa
Arts & Entertainment
In Photos: Pyeongchang Olympics Closing Ceremony
February 25, 2018 9:35 AM
South Korea brought the curtain down on its "Peace Games" on Sunday, with winter sports athletes dancing and singing together at a vibrant closing ceremony.
Show more
1
Fireworks explode over the Olympic flame during the closing ceremony of the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Feb. 25, 2018.
2
Chen Jining, mayor of Beijing, waves the Olympic flag during the closing ceremony of the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, Feb. 25, 2018.
3
Performers carry lights during the closing ceremony of the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, Feb. 25, 2018.
4
Performers dance during the closing ceremony of the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, Feb. 25, 2018.
Load more
More Art & Culture News
Olympic 'Games of New Horizons' Close in Pyeongchang
Farewell, Korea: Olympic Games Wrap up Triumphs, Surprises and Politics
Saudis Flock to Country’s First Jazz Festival
North Korean Hockey Player Who Defected Lauds Effort of Joint Women’s Team
Keillor: Relationship With Accuser Simply 'Romantic Writing'
Featured Video
American Oncologist Asks Help to Stop Turkey's Attacks on Afrin
From Dishwasher to Heart Doctor, Atlanta Refugee Embodies American Story
Las Vegas Homeless Find Homes in City's Drainage Tunnels
Most Popular
Articles
1
Has Russia Deployed Latest-Generation Stealth Warplanes in Syria?
2
China Reacts Angrily to New US Sanctions Against North Korea
3
US: 'We Will See' if N. Korea Willingness to Talk is Denuclearization First Step
4
Turkey’s Syria Operation Showcases Domestic Weapons Industry
5
Cambodian PM Vows to Bash Aussies on Their Own Soil
Discussions
1
China Reacts Angrily to New US Sanctions Against North Korea (18)
2
Activists Urge IGAD, AU to Pressure South Sudan's Warring Parties (13)
3
Florida Shooting Unleashes Youth Crusade for Stricter Gun Laws (11)
4
Trump: Only Most 'Adept' Teachers Should Carry Guns in Schools (11)
5
Trump: Give Guns to Teachers Who 'Want Them' (10)
Multimedia
1
Egypt's Twice-Annual Sun Phenomenon Wows Crowds
2
More Pro-Syrian Government Forces Arrive in Afrin Amid Continued Turkish Shelling
3
Israel Counters Iran's New Missile with Successful Interceptor Test
4
February 22, 2018
5
American Oncologist Asks Help to Stop Turkey's Attacks on Afrin
Recommended
Have the best of VOA News delivered directly to your inbox each day. Subscribe now.
You may also like
Middle East
Syrian Activists Tweet for Their Lives as Mortars Rain Down
Asia
Myanmar, Conservationists Collaborating to Save Wild Elephants
Science & Health
New Toys Help Cultivate Emotional Intelligence in Children
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG