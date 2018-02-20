Canadian Figure Skating Duo Takes 2nd Gold at Winter Olympics

Canadian figure skaters Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir cemented their place in Winter Olympic history with a gold medal winning performance Tuesday in South Korea.

Virtue and Moir thrilled the audience with a flawless routine set to the soundtrack of the movie musical Moulin Rouge in the free dance part of the competition, and finished with a combined total score of 206.07 added from the short program and free skate. They outpointed Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron, who had just set the world record moments earlier with a combined score of 205.28. American brother-and-sister team Maia and Alex Shibutani finished third to take home the bronze medal.

The Canadians are going home with two gold medals from the Pyeongchang Games, including the one they won from last week's team skate event, bringing their total career Olympic medals to five, the most by any figure skating pair, including a gold medal at the 2010 Vancouver Games in their home country.

Meanwhile, it was another Canada-France-U.S. finish in the women's freestyle half-pipe skiing, with Canadian Cassie Sharp taking gold, followed by France's Marie Martinod and Brita Sigourney of the United States.



In speed skating, host South Korea took home the gold medal in the women’s 3,000-kilometer relay, with Italy winning the silver and the Netherlands earning the bronze.

Away from the ice rinks and ski slopes, the Pyeongchang Games are dealing with a third doping case, with Slovenian ice hockey player Ziga Jeglic ordered to leave the Olympic Village within 24 hours, after testing positive for fenoterol, a drug that is designed to open the airways to the lungs. Jeglic says the drug was in an inhaler used to treat an asthma condition under doctor’s orders.

Jeglic's dismissal from the Pyeongchang Games comes on the heels of Japanese short-track speedskater Kei Saito failing a pre-competition test, and Russian curler Alexander Krushelnitsky testing positive for a banned substance after winning a bronze medal in his sport.