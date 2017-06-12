Accessibility links

Languages
Middle East

Qatar Downplays Effects of Diplomatic Crisis

  • VOA News
FILE - Qatar's Finance minister Ali Sherif al-Emadi speaks during a briefing on the financial outlook for Qatar, in Doha, Qatar, February 7, 2017.

Qatar's finance minister expressed confidence in the country's ability to economically weather a diplomatic dispute with a group of countries that cut relations last week.

In an interview broadcast Monday by CNBC, Ali Sherif al-Emadi said there are some challenges, but that Qatar is "business as usual."

"I don't think there is anything that we need to worry about in the local economy," he said.

A view shows Abu Samra border crossing to Saudi Arabia, in Qatar, June 12, 2017.
A view shows Abu Samra border crossing to Saudi Arabia, in Qatar, June 12, 2017.

He added that the countries that announced suspending ties, which included Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt, faced their own risk of financial hardship from damage to business in the region.

"A lot of people think we're the only ones to lose in this," he said. "If we're going to lose a dollar, they will lose a dollar also."

The nations that severed relations accused Qatar of supporting Islamist militants and Iran. Qatar has called those charges baseless.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Ghasemi said Monday the two sides should resolve their differences through negotiations. Kuwait has been involved in trying to mediate the dispute.

In addition to cutting diplomatic ties, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, UAE and Egypt also halted air, sea and land transport links to Qatar, which relies on imports for most of its food.

FILE - Food items are seen in a supermarket in Doha, Qatar, June 7, 2017.
FILE - Food items are seen in a supermarket in Doha, Qatar, June 7, 2017.

Qatar said Monday it launched new cargo shipping routes through ports in Oman.

Iran and Turkey have also already shipped food to Qatar.

Your opinion

Show comments

Related

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG