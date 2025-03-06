Qatar meeting sends conflicting signals, leaving Gaza ceasefire in question

There are conflicting signals Thursday on the future of the ceasefire between Israel and the U.S.-designated terrorist group Hamas.

A Hamas spokesperson in Gaza said U.S. President Donald Trump’s repeated threats are endangering the ceasefire. At the same time, Egyptian sources said direct talks between the U.S. and Hamas in Qatar have ended positively.

The talks in Qatar mark the first time the United States is known to negotiate directly with U.S.-designated terrorist group Hamas. Participants in the talks included Trump’s Middle East Envoy, Steve Witkoff, Hamas leaders, and mediators from Egypt and Qatar.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed the talks had been held.

“Israel was consulted on this matter," said Leavitt. "And look, dialogue and talking to people around the world to do what's in the best interest of the American people is something that the president has proven is what he believes is good faith effort to do what's right for the American people."

Egyptian sources said the discussions ended positively and there was hope for an agreement on the second phase of the ceasefire.

The first six-week phase of the ceasefire ended last Sunday, but it could be extended as long as negotiations continue on the second phase. A Hamas spokesperson said his group is committed to the ceasefire and that meditators are trying to pressure Israel to move forward.

The statement came after a Hamas spokesperson in Gaza reacted angrily to Trump's threats against the group after meeting a delegation of freed hostages.

Hazem Qassem said Israeli hostages will be released only through negotiations. He said that if Trump wants to release the hostages, the U.S. leader must pressure Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to begin negotiations on the second stage of a ceasefire deal which calls for a full Israeli withdrawal from Gaza.

Israeli government spokesman David Mencer welcomed Trump’s threats against Hamas which Israel hopes could help free the remaining 59 hostages, 25 of whom are believed to be alive.

“They are running out of road," said Mencer. "Indeed, they have run out of road. The [U.S.] president has made clear that they need to release the hostages right now.”

Israel this week cut off all international aid entering Gaza in an effort to pressure Hamas to extend the current stage of the ceasefire.

The United Nations World Food program says only a two-week supply of food remains in Gaza and the cutoff of fuel is already affecting people there.

Nizar Ayyash, the mayor of Deir al Balah in central Gaza, said they are already finding it hard to treat sewage and pump water from wells. He said his city is in a very difficult situation.

Ayyash said he and other officials are sounding the alarm as they fear cutting off the fuel that municipalities need to treat sewage, pump water from wells, and lift and remove waste.

Israel threatens to resume its attacks on Gaza if the hostages are not released soon.