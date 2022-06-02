Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee Kicks Off with Pomp

Four days of celebrations honoring Queen Elizabeth II’s 70 years on the throne get underway with a display of British military traditions stretching from the days of horse and cannon to the jet age, The Associated Press reports.
Four days of celebrations honoring Queen Elizabeth II’s 70 years on the throne get underway with a display of British military traditions stretching from the days of horse and cannon to the jet age, The Associated Press reports.
See comments
Already have an account? Log in
Not a registered user? Sign up
Load more comments