Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee Kicks Off with Pomp

Four days of celebrations honoring Queen Elizabeth II’s 70 years on the throne get underway with a display of British military traditions stretching from the days of horse and cannon to the jet age, The Associated Press reports.

Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Charles, Queen Elizabeth II, Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte, Prince George, and Prince William watch from the balcony of Buckingham Place after the Trooping the Color ceremony in London.
The King's Troop, Royal Horse Artillery, ride down The Mall on their way to fire ceremonial gun salutes during celebrations for Britain's Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee, in London, June 2, 2022.
Royal fans cheer near Buckingham Palace during the Queen&#39;s Platinum Jubilee celebrations in London, June 2, 2022.
Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis watch the Trooping of the Color in London, June 2, 2022.
