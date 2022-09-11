Accessibility links

In Photos: Queen Elizabeth's Final Journey Begins

Britain's Queen Elizabeth begins her return to London when her coffin is transported more than 280 kilometers by hearse from Balmoral, where she died Thursday, to Edinburgh. The approximately six-hour journey to the Scottish capital passes through the towns of Aberdeen, Dundee and Perth. Thousands of mourners are lining roads to honor the monarch. Her body will lie at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh. The funeral service for the late monarch will be held in London at Westminster Abbey on Sept. 19.

The coffin containing the body of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II leaves Balmoral Castle in Scotland, Sept. 11, 2022.
The coffin containing the body of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II leaves Balmoral Castle in Scotland, Sept. 11, 2022.
Princess Anne accompanies the hearse carrying the coffin of Britain&#39;s Queen Elizabeth departs Balmoral Castle, in Balmoral, Scotland, Sept. 11, 2022.
People pay respects to Queen Elizabeth as the hearse carrying her coffin&nbsp; passes through the village of Ballater, near Balmoral, Scotland, Sept. 11, 2022.
