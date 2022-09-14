Queen Elizabeth to Lie in State at Britain’s Parliament

Britain’s late Queen Elizabeth II is set to be taken Wednesday from Buckingham Palace to London’s Westminster Hall where she will lie in state at parliament.

King Charles III will walk behind the carriage carrying the queen’s coffin. Joining him will be his sons, William and Harry, and his siblings, Anne, Andrew and Edward.

Large crowds are expected along the route, with tens of thousands of people expected to travel to Westminster to pay their respects.

The procession will also be accompanied by guns firing at Hyde Park and the tolling of parliament’s Big Ben bell.

The queen will lie in state for four days in the 11th-century Westminster Hall. The hall will be open 23 hours a day for visitors and will be guarded by soldiers from the royal household.

Elizabeth died September 8 at Balmoral Castle in the Scottish Highlands, a place she cherished and where Charles became king.

The queen’s funeral is scheduled for September 19 at Westminster Abbey. The coffin will then be taken to Windsor for the committal service, where the queen’s husband, Prince Philip, was laid to rest in April 2021.

Some information in this report came from The Associated Press, Reuters and Agence France-Presse.