Queen’s Granddaughter Zara Tindall Is Expecting 2nd Child

Officials say Queen Elizabeth II’s granddaughter Zara Tindall and her husband Mike Tindall are expecting their second child.

Buckingham Palace said Friday the queen and the royal family are “very pleased” with the news.

The pregnancy comes just over a year after Tindall suffered a miscarriage shortly before Christmas in 2016. She is an Olympic silver medal winner in equestrian events and the daughter of Princess Anne. Her husband is a former England rugby player.

They have a three-year-old daughter named Mia.