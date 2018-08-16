Accessibility links
Skip to main content
Skip to main Navigation
Skip to Search
Languages
Search
Search
Listen
Watch
Home
United States
U.S. News
U.S. Politics
Immigration
People in America
StoryCorps
World
U.S. & The Americas
Africa
East Asia
South & Central Asia
Europe
Middle East
Technology
Science & Health
@VOA STUDENTU
VOA News On Iran
VOA Connect
Login / Register
More
VOA English TV
Latest show
Upcoming
12:30 - 12:59
Africa 54
More TV
OUR BROADCAST PROGRAMS
VOA Global English
VOA Global English
Listen live
13:05 - 13:30
LIVE
International Edition 1305 EDT
Upcoming
13:30 - 14:00
Reporters' Roundtable
14:00 - 14:05
VOA Newscasts
14:05 - 14:30
Africa News Tonight
VOA Africa
VOA Africa
Listen live
13:00 - 13:30
LIVE
International Edition
Upcoming
13:30 - 14:00
Reporters' Roundtable
14:00 - 14:05
VOA Newscasts
14:05 - 14:30
Africa News Tonight
VOA1 – The Hits
VOA1 – The Hits
Listen live
LIVE
VOA1 – The Hits
Upcoming
11:05 - 12:00
Border Crossings
VOA Newscasts
VOA Newscasts
Latest program
VOA Newscasts
Upcoming
14:00 - 14:04
VOA Newscasts
15:00 - 15:04
VOA Newscasts
16:00 - 16:04
VOA Newscasts
More radio
Latest Newscast
OUR BROADCAST PROGRAMS
Radio Schedule
Search
Search
Previous
Next
Breaking News
Previous
Next
Live
International Edition 1305 EDT
International Edition
VOA1 – The Hits
Arts & Culture
'Queen of Soul' Aretha Franklin Dies
August 16, 2018 11:31 AM
Aretha Franklin, the American singer known to millions of fans around the world as the “Queen of Soul,” has died at the age of 76.
1
Aretha Franklin performs during the commemoration of the Elton John AIDS Foundation 25th year fall gala at the Cathedral of St. John the Divine in New York City, in New York, Nov. 7, 2017.
2
Aretha Franklin performs at the world premiere of "Clive Davis: The Soundtrack of Our Lives" at Radio City Music Hall, April 19, 2017, in New York.
3
Herbie Hancock and Aretha Franklin, perform at the International Jazz Day Concert on the South Lawn of the White House of the Washington, April 29, 2016.
4
Pope Francis (R) listens as singer Aretha Franklin performs as he attends the Festival of Families rally in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Sept. 26, 2015.
Load more
'Queen of Soul' Aretha Franklin Dies
More Art & Culture News
'Queen of Soul' Aretha Franklin Dies
Cooking Up Distinct Flavors by Blending Two Cultures
Five 'Crazy Rich Asian' Ways to Splash Your Cash in Singapore
Academy Looks to Boost Hollywood’s Next, Diverse Generation
Home Shopping Networks Refine Their Pitch to Stay Alive
The Day in Photos
August 15, 2018
Featured Video
Thinking Forward: A Discussion with International Young Leaders
StoryCorps: Q&A
StoryCorps: Always a Family
Recommended
Have the best of VOA News delivered directly to your inbox each day. Subscribe now.
You may also like
USA
Media Outlets Push Back Against Trump's Criticism
USA
Native Americans Work to Break Down Barriers to Voting
Extremism Watch
Former Jihadi, Neo-Nazi Stand Up to Hate Groups
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG