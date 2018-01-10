Poll: Voters Wary of Trump, Confident in Economy

A new poll from Quinnipiac University says some 53 percent of American voters believe President Donald Trump is intelligent, but 57 percent say he is not fit to serve as president.

Quinnipiac released its latest numbers Wednesday, after polling 1,106 voters nationwide. The poll was done Jan. 5-9 with person-to-person interviews. Poll takers called people at both landline and mobile phone numbers.

Asked to grade Trump's first year in office, 43 percent gave Trump an A, B or C. Thirty-nine percent gave him an F, while 17 percent gave him a D.

Sixty-nine percent of respondents said Trump is not levelheaded, while 28 percent disagreed. Fifty-seven percent said he is not fit to serve as president, compared to 40 percent who say he is.

Sixty-three percent of respondents say he is not honest; 59 percent say he does not have good leadership skills; and 59 percent said he does not care about average Americans. Sixty-five percent said Trump does not share their values. Fifty-nine percent said the president is a strong person, while 39 percent of respondents disagreed.

Regarding the nation's economy, 66 percent of respondents say it is "excellent" or "good," up from 63 percent last month. Sixty-six percent is the highest positive rating for the economy since Quinnipiac University began asking the question in 2001.

Another 33 percent said the economy is "not so good" or "poor."

Thirty-seven percent of respondents said Trump's policies are helping the nation's economy, while 29 percent said he is hurting the economy, and 30 percent said the administration's policies are not making a difference.