Rain Resumes, Complicating Thai Cave Rescue Effort

Rain has begun in northern Thailand where 12 boys and their soccer coach are trapped on a small bit of dry ground deep in a flooded cave. The development could force the hand of emergency officials considering a difficult and dangerous effort to rescue the youngsters.

Meanwhile, the oxygen level in the cave has dropped, taxing the bodies of the captives who have had little to eat or drink while they were missing from June 23 to Monday, when they were located deep within the 10-kilometer cave system in northern Thailand.

Constant pumping has reduced the water level inside the cave, but new rain could not only re-flood the area, but also strengthen the water currents in the narrow passages though which rescuers and the boys must swim with the help of diving gear to exit the cave.

One volunteer, an expert diver, died Thursday while laying spare air tanks along the escape route through narrow, winding flooded passages. Saman Gunan, a former Navy SEAL, ran out of air and drowned on his swim back out of the cave. His death underscores the difficulty of training boys who have not learned to swim and have no experience with diving equipment to make a six-hour trip through conditions that challenge very experienced divers.

In the five days since they were found in the cave, the boys have written notes to their families expressing optimism and encouraging them not to worry. The 25-year-old soccer coach has written as well, thanking people for support and apologizing to the parents of the boys.

Outside the cave, an army of experts, volunteers and reporters has gathered in hopes of seeing the boys emerge alive.