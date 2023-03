The Islamic holy month of Ramadan is a time marked by cultural traditions, community, and commerce in Egypt and around the world. This season, Cairo's artisans and shopkeepers who typically see a spike in Ramadan-themed gift sales are contending with an acute cost-of-living crisis, following last month's record core inflation rate of over 40 percent, and a year of currency devaluations in which the Egyptian pound lost about half its value. Photojournalist Hamada Elrasam has the story from Cairo.