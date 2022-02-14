Rams Top Bengals to Win Super Bowl

The Los Angeles Rams staged a late comeback Sunday night, scoring a touchdown in the final two minutes to defeat the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 in the National Football League’s Super Bowl.

After holding a 13-10 lead at halftime, the Rams fell behind quickly in the second half, yielding a 75-yard touchdown to Bengals receiver Tee Higgins.

Cincinnati went into the final quarter ahead 20-16, but could not add to its lead.

With just over six minutes left in the game, Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford led a 15-play, five-minute drive that covered 79 yards and finished with the game-winning one-yard touchdown pass to receiver Cooper Kupp.

The Bengals were only able to get to midfield in their last-gasp drive before turning the ball over on downs, setting off celebrations on the Rams’ sideline.

Kupp was named the game’s most valuable player, finishing with eight catches for 92 yards and two touchdowns.

“I don’t feel deserving of this,” Kupp said when asked about the award after the game. “The guys standing here challenged me, they pushed me. I am just so grateful.”

Los Angeles coach Sean McVay became the youngest head coach to win a Super Bowl at age 36.

The Rams, who returned to Los Angeles in 2016 after playing more than 20 years in St. Louis, are the second team to ever win a Super Bowl in their home stadium, following Tampa Bay’s win at home last year. Sunday’s victory was the franchise’s first Super Bowl win since the 1999 season.

The Bengals were playing in their first Super Bowl since the 1988 season.