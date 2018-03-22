Accessibility links

Middle East

Rare, Endangered Primate is Born in Jerusalem Zoo

  • Associated Press
FILE - A golden lion tamarin hug a tree in the Atlantic Forest region of Silva Jardim in Brazil's state of Rio de Janeiro, Oct. 10, 2012.
JERUSALEM — 

An Israeli zoo says an endangered primate known as a golden lion tamarin has been born in captivity.

The Jerusalem Biblical Zoo says the monkey was born two weeks ago to mom Bilbi and dad Zohar. The yet unnamed monkey was seen Thursday clinging to its mother's back.

Golden lion tamarins are among the rarest animals in the world, according to the World Wildlife Fund. It is listed as endangered according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature.

The Jerusalem zoo says the primate was under threat of extinction in the 1980s when less than 100 were found in its native Brazil. But a breeding program in zoos around the world halted its decline. Today, there are hundreds of golden lion tamarins in the wild and in zoos worldwide.

