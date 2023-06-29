Red Cross Says 125 Detained Sudanese Soldiers Freed 

The International Committee of the Red Cross said Thursday it facilitated the release of 125 Sudanese soldiers who were held by the rival paramilitary Rapid Support Forces.

The ICRC statement said 44 of the freed soldiers had been wounded and that the agency determined they were fit to travel along with the rest of the group from Khartoum to the city of Wad Madani.

"This positive step means that families will be celebrating Eid-al Adha with their loved ones. We stand ready to act as a neutral intermediary for the release of detainees from all side to the conflict whenever requested," Jean Christophe Sandoz, ICRC's head of delegation in Sudan, said in a statement.

The ICRC said Wednesday’s release followed another on Monday involving 14 wounded people who were detained in the Darfur region.

Fighting between the Sudanese military and the RSF broke out in mid-April, and the country’s health ministry said the conflict has killed more than 3,000 people.

Multiple cease-fires between the two sides have failed.