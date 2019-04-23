Egypt Referendum Backs Extending Sissi's Rule

Heather Murdock contributed to this report.

Egyptian officials say voters have approved constitutional changes that could extend President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi's rule until 2030.

The election commission said the referendum held over the weekend passed with 88.8% of the vote.

Opponents to the measure have said the changes would roll back the democratic dreams of 2011, when a popular uprising led to the ousting of 30-year dictator Hosni Mubarak, and that the referendum held was marred by corruption and coercion.

Supporters said a secure leadership will make Egypt safer and help the country climb out of economic crisis.

Amnesty International said the constitutional changes will "strengthen impunity for human rights violations by members of the security forces, furthering the climate of repression that already exists in the country."

