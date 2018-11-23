Report: At Least 2 Dead in Pakistan Consulate Attack

Gunmen attacked the Chinese consulate in Pakistan's southern city of Karachi early on Friday and appeared to have entered a part of it, security sources and media said.

The Pakistani insurgent group Balochistan Liberation Army has claimed responsibility for attack, according to a spokesman.

At least two Pakistani policemen were killed and a security guard was wounded, a doctor told Reuters.

“We have two cops brought dead and security guard injured due to blast impact,” said Seemin Jamali, a doctor at the Jinnah Hospital in Karachi.

Geo TV reported one gunmen was killed in the attack and a “suicide vest” had been recovered.

A blast and gunshots rang out in the affluent Clifton neighborhood, where the consulate is located, along with those of several other nations.

“Two attackers have entered the visa section of the consulate, diplomats are safe,” a senior police officer told Reuters on condition of anonymity. An intelligence source confirmed the attack on the consulate.

Geo TV said police had surrounded the attackers inside the consulate. The channel earlier broadcast images of a plume of smoke, apparently sent billowing into the air by the earlier blast.

Neighbor China is Pakistan’s closest ally and its main benefactor, plowing in billions of dollars in infrastructure projects, as part of its vast Belt and Road initiative.