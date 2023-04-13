Report: Discord User Says US Intelligence Leaker Indicated He Worked at Military Base

The Washington Post reported Wednesday that a member of a group on the social media platform Discord said another member who indicated he worked at a military base was the leaker behind the sharing of classified U.S. intelligence documents that came to prominence last week.

Media outlets reported that the documents included information about Ukraine’s military and other intelligence matters. A Pentagon spokesperson told reporters Monday that the collection presents a “very serious risk to national security.”

The Post said it interviewed a member of the Discord group and had details corroborated by another member of the group.

The report said that according to the group member, the leaker was not hostile toward the U.S. government, but spoke about the U.S. law enforcement and intelligence community as seeking to suppress citizens and keep information from them.

The group member said the leaker initially shared typewritten intelligence reports, but later changed to sharing photos of documents.

The report said the leaker stopped sharing those images in mid-March, a few weeks after another Discord group user posted several dozen of the documents on another Discord server, opening a path of wider dissemination.

Some information for this report came from The Associated Press.