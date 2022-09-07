Report: Document at Trump Resort Included Information About Foreign Government’s Nuclear Capabilities

The Washington Post reported Tuesday that among the documents found by FBI agents at former U.S. President Donald Trump’s Florida resort last month was one describing another country’s military defenses, including its nuclear capabilities.

The Post said its report was based on information from people familiar with the matter, but it did not name the foreign government involved.

The report also said some of the documents seized in the August 8 search at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort describe U.S. operations that are so secret that many senior national security officials do not know about them.

The U.S. Justice Department is investigating the retention of national defense information and efforts to obstruct its probe.

During the August search, the FBI seized roughly 11,000 documents, including about 100 marked as being classified.

Trump, who left office in January 2021, returned hundreds of documents in January and June of this year. But Attorney General Merrick Garland authorized, and a federal magistrate approved, the August search after prosecutors said they learned from inside sources that more documents remained at Trump’s resort.

Trump objected to the search and his lawyers asked for a federal judge to appoint a special master to review the collection of documents to determine whether some should be returned to him.

The judge approved the request Monday, and set a Friday deadline for the two sides to provide a list of potential candidates to serve as special master.

Some information for this report came from The Associated Press and Reuters.