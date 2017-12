Afghan officials say a suicide blast early Monday in Kabul killed two intelligence officers and four civilians, while injuring two people.

The bombing occurred near a security check post on a busy road in the capital. The bomber apparently wanted to target Afghan security forces and instead hit a civilian car, said Najib Danish, an Interior Ministry spokesman.

The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the blast through its Amaq news agency.

Monday’s bombing comes a week after Islamic State claimed an attack on a National Directorate of Security training facility in Kabul.