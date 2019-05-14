Donald Trump Jr Agrees to Senate Intelligence Interview

The U.S. Senate Intelligence Committee has agreed with President Donald Trump's son for him appear for a closed-door interview in June.

The committee is conducting a bipartisan investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. election and wants to hear from Donald Trump Jr. for a second time after the president's longtime personal lawyer appeared to contradict statements Trump Jr. made to the panel in 2017.

Trump Jr. had backed out of earlier plans to testify again, leading the committee to issue a subpoena for him to appear.

Among the items of interest during next month's session will be plans to build a Trump Tower in Moscow, as well as a meeting Trump Jr. attended at Trump Tower in New York during the 2016 campaign along with a Russian lawyer and the president's campaign manager Paul Manafort.