Report: Trump-Tied Lobbyists Cash in on Their Connections

A new report has found that Washington's “swamp” of lobbyists appears to have expanded during President Donald Trump's short time in office, with scores of former campaign staffers, transition workers and even a brief administration official, parlaying their connections into “K street” cash.

At least 44 registered federal lobbyists with ties to Trump or Vice President Mike Pence have collectively billed nearly $41.8 million, according to an analysis of federal lobbying disclosure filings through Aug. 31, by Public Citizen, a public interest group, that was also reviewed by The Associated Press.

The analysis only includes those who registered and submitted the required federal lobbying disclosures; it doesn't include individuals like ex-Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski, who co-founded a lobbying firm after not receiving a role in Trump's administration.

Among the findings: