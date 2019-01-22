Report: US to Seek Extradition of Huawei Exec From Canada

The United States has informed the Canadian government that it plans to proceed with a formal request to extradite Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou on allegations violation of U.S. sanctions against Iran, the Globe and Mail reported Monday.

However, Canada's ambassador to the United States David MacNaughton, in an interview, did not say when the formal extradition request will be made but the deadline for filing it is Jan. 30, according to the Globe and Mail.

Huawei said it has no comment on the ongoing legal proceedings, while the U.S. Justice Department officials could not be immediately reached for comment.