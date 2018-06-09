3 Reported Killed in Missile Attack in Saudi Arabia

Three civilians were killed in the south of Saudi Arabia by a missile launched from Yemen by the Houthi movement, Saudi state-owned Al Ekhbariya TV said late Saturday.

The Houthis, an Iran-allied group that controls much of Yemen, including the capital, Sanaa, have fired a series of missiles into the kingdom in recent months, part of a three-year-old conflict in Yemen widely seen as a proxy battle

between Saudi Arabia and Iran.

A U.S.-backed, Saudi-led military coalition is fighting against the Houthis on behalf of the government of President Abd Rabu Mansour Hadi, who lives in exile in Riyadh.

The three civilians were killed in Saudi's Jizan province in southern Saudi Arabia. The coalition said it would retaliate against anyone who threatened the safety of its citizens and residents.

Last month, the group fired a salvo of missiles at the capital, Riyadh, saying it was targeting economic assets.