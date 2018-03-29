Asahi: Japan Offers N Korea Summit, Pyongyang Discussing Meetings with Japan

Japan has sounded out the North Korean government about a bilateral summit, and Pyongyang has internally discussed the possibility of leaders' meeting with Japan, Japan's Asahi newspaper said on Thursday.

The government of Kim Jong Un has discussed with leaders of the country's ruling Korean Workers Party the possibility of a summit with Japan, the newspaper said, citing an unnamed North Korean source and briefing papers.

The Japanese government has expressed a wish to host a leaders meeting, via the General Association of Korean Residents in Japan, or Chongryon, Pyongyang’s de facto embassy in Japan, the Asahi quoted the briefing papers as saying.

The newspaper, in an article from Seoul, said the Kim government had explained its bilateral diplomatic plans for South Korea, the United States, China, Japan and Russia.