Reporter’s Notebook: A Firehouse and a Post Office on Opposite Ends of Ukraine’s War

Firehouse

An antique turntable plays a 1954 record on the ground floor of the firehouse.

Andriy, 50, a former firefighter, invites me for a quick waltz.

Over the music, we hear bombs blast out of town aimed at Russian soldiers more than 10 kilometers away. In a nearby neighborhood, deep gray smoke billows out of a burning home.

Earlier in the day, Russians fired two shells back into the Ukrainian town of Velyka Novosilka, striking near Andriy's parents' house and starting the fire. Now he wears body armor over his black tank top. We are near Ukraine's southern front line, known as "the counteroffensive," but nobody died here today.

A town small enough to be called a "settlement," Velyka Novosilka was once home to thousands of people. Now it's an overgrown expanse of bombed-out houses and government buildings. As we drive through, one Ukrainian soldier jokingly calls it a "zombie wasteland."

"Nowadays it is much quieter," says Andriy, with drops of sweat on his forehead from dancing. "There are only six or seven bombings a day."

Post Office

Six hours by car and worlds away in the Ukrainian city of Kupiansk, on the northeastern end of the warzone, Russian bombs fall more frequently, from increasingly shorter distances. At a post office on the "wrong" side of town — the side nearest to the Russian lines — residents slip in with packages to post, or to pick up their paychecks.

The Ukrainian government is sending Kupiansk's pensioners checks three months in advance, according to postal workers, because they know the mail service may end soon.

Inside the packages that residents carry into the post office are electronics, mobile phones, clothes and other precious items, all addressed to cities in Ukraine that are far from the battles, where the senders hope to settle after evacuating Kupiansk.

"I planted a garden," says Nina, 64, after dropping off a box of her valuables to send to family in western Ukraine. "I thought things would stabilize, but my hopes have faded."

Firehouse

Back in the firehouse, near Ukraine's southern front, the war is slowly moving down river, away from Velyka Novosilka. For the scores of people living in the basement of the firehouse, the moving battle line—whatever the pace—means they may one day resume normal life in their beloved town.

Andriy and Sergii, 54, the former fire chief, are de facto leaders of the firehouse. They organize humanitarian aid packages delivered by volunteers who drive into battle zones with items like pasta, cookies and soap. But the deliveries never include two things desperately needed at the firehouse: coal to heat the building in the winter, and a vehicle to evacuate sick people to the nearest hospital several towns away.

As the faint crackly music wafts through the hallway, Andriy and Sergii show us treasures they have gathered in the firehouse during the war like coins from the time of Peter the Great and paper money from 1917, the year the Russian Empire collapsed.

They collected some of the items in pre-war years and found others with a metal detector that looks like it was made at least 30 years ago. There are also cherished antiques donated by those living downstairs in a single room lined with dozens of beds and no windows.

"When this war is over, we may open a museum," says Sergii. People are not yet returning to Velyka Novosilka, he adds, but those who remained throughout the war have no plans to leave.

Post Office

But in Kupiansk, many among the less than 30% of residents who remain are planning their escape.

Some residents left when Russia took over in February 2022. Others fled during the occupation on buses to Russia, as Ukraine re-took the city a year ago. Now, in the mornings, evacuation vans travel from neighborhood to neighborhood, picking up families, despite ongoing shelling.

The Ukrainian government investigates evacuees on their way out, searching for "collaborators" among fleeing people, according to aid workers.

"Security services check everyone," says Sergey Novikov, 29, a volunteer traveling through the city to pick up families. "They have a list of collaborators."