Reports: North Korea's Kim Appears to Have Departed for Russia

South Korean media reported Monday that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un had likely departed for Russia to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Citing government officials, the reports said a special train presumed to be carrying Kim had departed Pyongyang and that a meeting with Putin could take place as early as Tuesday.

U.S. officials said last week a Kim-Putin meeting was expected to take place this month.

U.S. National Security Council spokesman John Kirby has spoken about U.S. concerns that North Korea is considering providing military support for Russian forces fighting in Ukraine.

Some information for this story came from The Associated Press, Agence France-Presse and Reuters