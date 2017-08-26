Accessibility links

Reports: White House Adviser Gorka Resigns

Sebastian Gorka, then a deputy assistant to President Donald Trump, talks with people in the Treaty Room in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House complex in Washington, May 2, 2017, during a ceremony commemorating Israeli Independence Day.
President Donald Trump's deputy assistant, Sebastian Gorka, has resigned, media outlets reported Friday.

The Federalist newspaper, citing multiple sources familiar with the situation, said the national security and counterterrorism expert in his letter of resignation had expressed dissatisfaction with the current state of the Trump administration.

"As a result, the best and most effective way I can support you, Mr. President, is from outside the People's House," Gorka was quoted as saying in the letter by The Federalist.

CNN also reported Gorka's resignation.

