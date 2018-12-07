Reports: Trump to Name State Department's Nauert as UN Ambassador

President Donald Trump will name State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert as the new U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, U.S. news agencies said late Thursday.



Trump was expected to make the announcement official in a tweet Friday.



Nauert came to the State Department after a stint at Fox News as an anchor and correspondent, where, according to her State Department biography, she covered global and domestic crises and interviewed top politicians and military officials



Prior to Fox, Nauert worked at ABC News.



If she is nominated and accepts the position, she could face tough questioning during Senate confirmation hearings about her apparent lack of diplomatic or policymaking experience.



She is said to be close to both the White House and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, and she has traveled extensively with the secretary.



Nauert would replace Ambassador Nikki Haley, who announced in October she would be leaving the job by the end of the year.