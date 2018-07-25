Accessibility links

Reports: Turkey to Put Jailed US Pastor Under House Arrest

  • VOA News
US Charge d'affairs Philip Kosnett (3rd-L) leaves after the trial of US Pastor Andrew Brunson who is datained in Turkey for over a year on Terror charges, in Aliaga, north of Izmir, on July 18, 2018.

An American pastor who has been jailed in Turkey on terrorism and espionage charges will be put under house arrest, Turkey's official Anadolu news agency reported Wednesday.

The two-year detention of Andrew Brunson, an evangelical pastor from Black Mountain, North Carolina, has strained relations between Turkey and the U.S., both NATO allies.

FILE - In this undated file photo, Andrew Brunson, an American pastor, stands in Izmir, Turkey. The trial of an American pastor imprisoned in Turkey, whose case is part of the quagmire of tense relations between Washington and Ankara, is set to begin Apri
The report of his transfer came one week after a court inside a prison complex in the western Turkish town of Alaga ruled to keep Brunson in detention while he is tried. The court dismissed Brunson's attorney's request for Brunson to be freed pending the outcome of the trial, which was adjourned until October 12.

It is unclear when Brunson will be transferred.

Brunson was indicted on charges of helping the network that Turkey blames for a failed 2016 coup against President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, in addition to supporting the outlawed Kurdish militants.

The 50-year-old pastor, who denies the charges, could face up to 35 years in prison if convicted.

U.S. President Donald Trump has repeatedly demanded Brunson's release. Last week Trump tweeted that Brunson's detention is "a total disgrace" and added, "He has done nothing wrong, and his family needs him!"

