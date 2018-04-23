Accessibility links

Van Strikes Pedestrians on Toronto Street, Driver in Custody

  • VOA News
A pedestrian officer responds to an incident where a van struck multiple people at a major intersection in Toronto's northern suburbs in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, April 23, 2018.

Canadian police have a driver in custody after a white van jumped the curb and plowed into pedestrians in northern Toronto.

Police say as many as 10 people were struck with one witness telling the CBC he saw four covered bodies on the ground.

Police have so far given no information on the driver or a motive, including whether it was an accident or intentional.

But several witnesses say it clearly appeared to be intentional, saying the driver was speeding down the sidewalk, mowing down people one by one for more than a kilometer before the van stopped.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said his heart goes out to those affected and said he will have more to say in the coming hours.

