Reports: Vegas Police Seek Ronaldo's DNA for Rape Investigation

International soccer star Ronaldo is cooperating with authorities in Las Vegas, who have requested a sample of his DNA as part of an investigation into an allegation of rape, multiple outlets reported Thursday.

According to The Wall Street Journal, police in Las Vegas are seeking the DNA "to see if it matches that found on a dress of a woman who has accused (Ronaldo) of rape." According to the report, the warrant seeking the DNA sample was recently submitted to Italian courts. Ronaldo plays professionally for Italian club team Juventus in Serie A.

TMZ Sports later reported that Ronaldo, 33, "plans on cooperating 100 percent" with Vegas police. The Portuguese star believes his full cooperation will lead to his exoneration, TMZ reported.

CNN reported in October that a woman filed suit in Clark County, Nev., alleging Ronaldo raped her in a room at the Palms Hotel and Casino in July 2009. According to the report, the woman claimed she repeatedly screamed no during the assault.

She went to police the day of the alleged attack and underwent a sexual assault examination, according to the lawsuit, but did not identify the soccer star out of fear of public humiliation.

The lawsuit reportedly claims Ronaldo apologized to the woman, "stating he was sorry, he was usually a gentleman." The suit also accused Ronaldo and his handlers of "taking advantage of her fragile emotional state to coerce her into signing a settlement and nondisclosure agreement in 2009."

The suit reportedly seeks to void the settlement and agreement, which paid the woman $375,000.

German outlet Der Spiegel first reported news of the rape allegations in 2017.