Accessibility links

logo-print
Languages
Previous Next
Breaking News
Americas

Researchers Announce Items That Survived Brazil Museum Fire

  • Associated Press
A Karaja culture ceramic depicting an armadillo rescued from the ashes of the fire that swept through Rio’s National Museum in September, is displayed during a media presentation, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Dec. 10, 2018.

RIO DE JANEIRO — 

Researchers from Brazil’s National Museum say that they have recovered more than 1,500 pieces from the debris of a massive fire.

The items found include Brazilian indigenous arrows, a Peruvian vase and a pre-Colombian funeral urn.

Pointed heads of Indigenous lances rescued from the ashes of the fire that swept through Rio’s National Museum in September, are displayed during a media presentation, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Dec. 10, 2018.
Pointed heads of Indigenous lances rescued from the ashes of the fire that swept through Rio’s National Museum in September, are displayed during a media presentation, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Dec. 10, 2018.

In October, researchers recovered skull fragments and a part of the femur belonging to “Luzia,” the name scientist gave to a woman who lived 11,500 years ago.

The progress was announced Monday morning, along with details of a $205,000 donation from the German government for conservation equipment.

The museum in Rio de Janeiro is one of the world’s oldest. It housed more than 20 million pieces before being gutted by a massive fire on Sept. 2.

Authorities have yet to say how the fire started.

Related

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG